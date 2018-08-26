Ghana was stripped off the hosting rights by the Confederation of African Football after the government temporally took charge of football matters following the resignation of FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Kenya had been tipped as potential replacement hosts, but Football Kenya Federation supremo Nick Mwendwa has confirmed that they are not in a position to take responsibility for the tournament.

“Kenya have withdrawn interest in hosting 2018 AWCON,” Mwendwa told KweséESPN on Sunday. “We had expressed our interest in hosting the competition after learning that Ghana will not be able to host.

“Unfortunately, we seem to have only the Kasarani Stadium ready to host the competition, and yet two stadiums are required.

“We informed CAF on Saturday of the development and they also replied.”

The Nyayo Stadium, which is currently undergoing renovation, had been tipped as a potential host stadium, but the work will not be finished in time.

Despite Kenya’s withdrawal, CAF President Ahmad Ahmad remains confident that a new host will be announced in September.

“We are engaging several countries and should be able to announce a host during the CAF Extraordinary General Assembly in Egypt next month,” Ahmad told KweséESPN.

Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Algeria, South Africa, Zambia, Mali and Nigeria have already qualified for the tournament, and will be joined by the hosts.