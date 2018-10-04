



Nice coach Patrick Vieira left misfiring striker Mario Balotelli out of his squad for a league visit to Toulouse on Friday.

Former Inter Milan and Manchester City striker Balotelli relaunched his stuttering career with the southern Ligue 1 side, to the extent it earned him a recall to the Italy squad.

But the former bad boy of English football has yet to find the net this season.

Asked why Balotelli was left out, Vieira replied: “Coach’s decision.”