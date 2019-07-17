<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Southampton are set to take a huge loss on Sofiane Boufal just three years after bringing him in from Lille.

According to L’Equipe, Ligue 1 side Nice are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the 25-year-old for just €10m and the deal could be done by the end of the week.

The Saints brought in Boufal as a direct replacement for Sadio Mané back in 2016 due to his immaculate dribbling abilities in Ligue 1, spending a then club-record €18m to pen the Moroccan to a deal until 2021.

However, Boufal could not replicate his form at St. Mary’s and scored just four goals in 59 appearances in all appearances and was shipped off to Celta Vigo on a year-long loan.

Though he may not be in Ralph Hasenhüttl’s plans next season, his dribbling skills cannot be doubted.

At Celta, he finished as LaLiga’s top dribbler with 144 successful take-ons.