Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi is set to join French Ligue 1 side, Nice on loan from Liverpool for the 2019/2020 campaign.

Awoniyi joined Liverpool in August 2015 for a fee of around £400,000 but is yet to play an official game for the current European champions.

Liverpool, according to a report, have placed a £10m price tag on the former U-17 World Cup winner but Nice are not willing to match their valuation and instead will take the player on loan.

French clubs, Metz and Toulouse are also reported to have made enquiries on his availability, while Club Brugge, Mainz and Hertha Berlin are the other clubs considering making a move for the young forward.

The 21-year-old previous loan spells were with German second-tier club FSV Frankfurt and Dutch side, NEC Nijmegen.

He also had stints with Belgian clubs, KAA Gent and Royal Excel Mouscron (twice).