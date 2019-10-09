<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Falcons attacker Ngozi Okobi said the players are disappointed to miss out on the opportunity to qualify for the Olympics for the first time since 2008.

Nigeria was held to a draw 1-1 by Cote D’Ivore in the second leg of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers in the Agege Stadium on Monday after their first leg ended 0-0 in Abidjan last Thursday.

However, the Ivorians qualified on away goal rule to condemn the Falcons to another Olympics heartbreak.

While reflecting on the disappointing result, Okobi who currently plays her Club football with Eskilstuna United said it’s difficult to look for the way forward for the team, because the outcome of the game has left the players broken.

“I don’t think there’s a way forward for the team right now, because we are out of the Olympics already”

“It’s so painful that we have to lost out this way and I wish could have done more.” She said.

Super Falcons has now failed to qualify for the three consecutive Olympic games after its appearance in Beijing in 2008.