Ngozi Elechi has told newsmen that he has mutually parted company with newly promoted NPFL side, Warri Wolves.

He has been replaced by coach Evans Ogenyi who until his latest appointment was chief coach of Lobi Stars before the arrival of Gbenga Ogunbote.

Ogenyi arrives Warri Wolves with rich managerial experience having previously coached (now defunct) Ocean Boys, Nasarawa United, Enyimba and Jigawa Stars.

Elechi signed up for the Seasiders about five weeks ago, but a disappointing performance in the concluded Nigeria National League, NNL Super Four playoffs in Enugu prompted both parties to part ways.

“After the playoffs, we sat down to talk, but when we couldn’t reach a common ground, we decided to call off the contract,” Elechi said.

During his playing days, Elechi featured prominently for Jigawa Golden Stars as a midfielder.

After an illustrious playing career, the fair skinned gaffer has had managerial spells at Go Round and recently at Yobe Desert Stars.

The latest development singles him out as the first major coaching casualty of the of the yet to start 2019/2020 NPFL season.

It also enshrines him in the record books as the first coach to lose his job five weeks after signing his contract and as well the first manager to take to the exit door before the start of the new season.

Warri Wolves, in a statement, admitted both parties settled to go their separate ways on mutual consent. It is understood that the poor preseason results of the team could have been a factor.

“We did not win a single game in preseason and it is clear that you could visualize how the League will go by these off season games,” an official of Warri Wolves told newsmen without wanting to be named because he was not permitted to speak on the issue.

Warri Wolves lost three preseason games to Akwa United, Rangers and Enyimba, with the 5-0 loss to Enyimba the most hurtful to the club.