Head coach Ngozi Elechi is delighted with Go Round side’s impressive form following their 1-0 friendly victory over FC Ifeanyi Ubah at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium, Omoku.

The Omoku based side had struggled to rake up points in their debut season in the Nigerian top-flight, but swam out of the drop zone to 16th position, with a 1-0 win over leaders Lobi Stars in June.

After Stanley Worlu’s 39th minute handed them a win, the gaffer hailed his wards and believes they are ready for the league resumption clash with Katsina United.

“We are ready. In most of the friendly matches we have played this season, the boys did very well,” Elechi told media.

“They have given us hope that when we restart the League at home to Katsina United we will win. Some of the players we recruited like Bala (Oloyade) from the left full back played very well.

“We are happy because it is one of our build-up games for the league resumption and we all gave good accounts of ourselves including our opponents, FC Ifeanyi Ubah. The turnout was also okay.”