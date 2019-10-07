<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria face Cote d’Ivoire in the third round, the second leg of the Women’s Olympic qualifier encounter and Ngozi Ebere has revealed her side’s mission against the visitors in Lagos.

The Arna-Bjornar star, who starred in the Super Falcons’ win over Algeria, earned a late invitation for Monday’s clash and trained with the team on Sunday afternoon.

After forcing Les Femelles Elephants to a 0-0 draw in Abidjan on Thursday, the African champions must defeat Clementine Toure’s side to keep their hopes alive for progression on Monday.

And the 28-year-old defender is poised to inspire her mates to a home victory against the Ivorian side, who harbour the quest of progressing with a vital result at Agege Stadium.

“I wasn’t in the first leg, but I believe the team really did their best to get a draw in Abidjan,” Ebere told Goal.

“Notwithstanding, I think Nigerian fans should expect nothing but victory. I think that we have an advantage over them because we are playing at home. That alone gives us a lot of confidence.

“Playing in the Olympics is a dream of every sportswomen and men and we haven’t been there for a long time now. So we are determined to give our best to make it come next year.”

Ebere and her mates will be hoping a win in this encounter on home turf will move them to the fourth round of the qualifiers.