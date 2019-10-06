<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arna-Bjornar’s Ngozi Ebere has earned a late invitation to the Nigeria women’s side for Monday’s clash against Cote d’Ivoire.

The 28-year-old, who played a part in the Super Falcons’ second-round triumph over Algeria, was surprisingly left out by coach Christopher Danjuma for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifier against the Ivorians.

After his side’s laboured to a 0-0 draw in Abidjan in the first, the interim tactician sent a late call-up to the veteran defender, who subsequently granted her release by her Norwegian outfit.

Upon receiving the call-up on Thursday, the former Rivers Angels star arrived in Nigeria on Saturday night and was well-received by her teammates at their base in Park Lane Hotel in Lagos.

Ebere’s immediate task in Nigeria colours will be helping the African champions get past Clementine Toure’s side at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

She will be expected to have her first training session with the team during their final build-up on Sunday afternoon.

A second leg win will secure Nigeria a ticket to the fourth round of the African Women’s Olympic qualifiers, where they will take on either Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of the Congo next month.