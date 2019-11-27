<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has issued warning to the Blues players ahead of their trip to Spain to face Valencia in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Kante was of the view that they need to forget about the defeat against Manchester City and stayed focus on the Champions League clash against the Mestalla outfit.

Chelsea, Ajax and hosts Valencia all go into the penultimate round of fixtures on seven points, with Chelsea hosting Lille in their final group stage game.

“It is what we want,” Kante said. “We want to fight against every opponent, we gave our best on Saturday.

“I think even Liverpool was a tight game but this is the way, we need to believe that we can compete against everyone in the League and give our best, see what we can do and what we can achieve.

“Maybe this [Valencia away] is it for the qualification in the Champions League. Of course it is a game we mustn’t lose, three points are needed.

“We all have seven points and it is really important for us to win, it is what we are going to work for.”