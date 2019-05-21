<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is back in training after recovering fully from a hamstring strain.

The French midfielder went off with a hamstring injury in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Watford three weeks ago.

Kante joined up with the Chelsea squad in training on Monday as the Blues stepped up their preparations for their Europa League final clash with Arsenal in Baku, Azerbaijan on May 29.

Meanwhile, Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Kante this summer, according to reports.

PSG are desperate to add midfield reinforcements given Adrien Rabiot is set to leave on a free transfer and have previously looked at Kante.

The 28-year-old is valued at around £90million by Chelsea, who can’t afford to lose such a crucial member of their first-team.

However, the France international has always been content with life in England and even signed a new deal at Stamford Bridge back in September 2018.