



Chelsea have offered N’Golo Kante a new contract in an effort to fend off interest from PSG, according to the Mirror.

The French midfielder has three years remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge but the Blues are attempting to lock him down for a long-term deal.

The 27-year-old has played the full 90 minutes in all eight Premier League games so far this season, with Maurizio Sarri’s side level on points with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table