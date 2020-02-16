<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has warned Manchester United that Frank Lampard’s men want to increase their points gap on the Premier League table when both sides clash at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Kante said that the Blues would give their best to beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men at home to make Chelsea fans proud.

“Chelsea wants to increase the points gap between Man United and us, so we have to do everything to beat them at home,” Kante told Chelsea’s official website on Saturday.





“It is essential for the players, club, and fans.

“Therefore, we will give our best to make Chelsea supporters proud.”

Kante added: “The match will be tough after what happened in the first leg at Old Trafford, but we do not want look at revenge, we just want to look ahead.”

Match kick-off time between Chelsea and Man United is 9 pm.