France midfielder N’Golo Kante is a doubt for Chelsea’s trip to Norwich on Saturday, with manager Frank Lampard confirming he has been carrying an ankle sprain which forced him to miss training all week.

Kante is thought to have picked up the injury during last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Leicester.

The former Leicester City star will be assessed before the game at Carrow Road.

With Chelsea playing in the weekend’s early fixture on Saturday lunchtime, Kante won’t have long to prove his fitness and Lampard may decide that his key midfielder isn’t worth risking.

Kante has been playing in a more advanced role than some fans have been used to seeing him in, alongside youngster Mason Mount, with Jorginho operating in the deep-lying role behind them.

His loss could prove to be Ross Barkley or Mateo Kovacic’s gain, as they look to stake a claim for a regular spot in midfield with Lampard yet to find the perfect blend. Barkley started in the opening-day loss to Manchester United, while Kovacic was preferred in the UEFA Super Cup defeat on penalties to Liverpool.

Following the Norwich and Sheffield United games, Chelsea travel to Molineux to face Wolves before a home fixture against Liverpool.