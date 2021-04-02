



Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that N’Golo Kante will miss the Blues’ next two matches against West Brom and Porto due to a hamstring problem.

Kante picked up the injury on international duty and returned to Chelsea’s Cobham training complex after France’s 1-1 draw with Ukraine.

The 29-year-old was expected to miss Saturday’s clash against West Brom, but Tuchel has been handed a further blow with the midfielder now set to be absent for the Champions League quarter-final vs Porto on Wednesday.

“He is doing individual training today and tomorrow, so he can’t be with the squad,” Tuchel said.

“Then we have just three days to prepare. We have a muscle injury, as we communicated with the national team.





“So my realistic approach is to think about Porto, maybe the second game against Porto.”

Chelsea will have the rest of the squad available against West Brom which sees Thiago Silva return into the mix after his recent thigh problem.

“It’s the best situation you can have as a manager,” added Tuchel on having all of his defenders fit and available.

“We can substitute players or replace players that are injured without a loss of quality.

“That is very good, gives us a good feeling. Tomorrow will see Thiago available and everyone else is fit. It’s the same with the goalkeepers.

“It’s very important to have this at this time of the season. We need everybody in top shape.”