



Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante says the Blues will go all out for a win in Thursday’s Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

Liverpool returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory away at Sheffield United on Sunday.

The Reds have however lost their last four home games in the Premier League having previously gone unbeaten in the league at Anfield since April 2017.

Chelsea sit in fifth position one point ahead of fifth-place, but Kante says the Blues will head to Merseyside looking to claim maximum points.





“It is an important game for us, we are very close in the league. We go there for a win. We know that it is not going to be easy but we go with hope, and I’m sure that we can get a good result from Anfield,” the Frenchman told Sky Sports News.

“Man Utd, Leicester and West Ham are ahead of us, but we still have many games to play, and if we’re doing well then we have the ability to get this position.

“We need to fight for it, to prepare to it, and to do everything we can to get in this top four.”

A win for Chelsea would see the Blues move four points clear of Liverpool, while a victory for the Reds would seem them move above Thomas Tuchel’s side and into the top four, although West Ham United will have a game in hand.