



France midfielder N’Golo Kante has leapt to the defence of his teammate Jorginho and acknowledged the importance of Chelsea’s players sticking together amid a run of bad form.

Jorginho’s introduction from the bench against Malmo on Thursday evening was met by jeers from home supporters, who have grown frustrated with manager Maurizio Sarri’s constant use of the 27-year-old at the base of a three-man midfield.

The Italy international’s regular selection in the middle has led to Kante, arguably Chelsea’s best player over the past two seasons, been moved into a different role towards the right.

Amid criticism from Chelsea fans aimed towards Jorginho and Sarri, however, Kante has urged those in the stands to appreciate his midfield partner’s talents.

“Jorginho came this season and is doing very well,” Kante told The Sun.

“He knows very well the philosophy of the manager. He is very important for us at the club.

“We are doing well. As a team, we have some difficulties at the moment but we are all together.”

Jorginho, who cost Chelsea around £57m to sign from Napoli last summer, is in contention to return to the starting lineup for Sunday’s EFL Cup final clash with Manchester City.