France midfielder N’Golo Kante is set to remain at Chelsea after snubbing a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The former Leicester midfielder admits he is flattered by the interest from the Ligue 1 Champions but he insists he is happy at Chelsea and he is gearing for the upcoming season with the Blues under the management of Frank Lampard.

He told Yahoo! Sport: “PSG? It’s always rewarding to be solicited by big clubs. When there are great coaches who see you in their project, to accomplish great things with their club, it’s nice but in the end, I try to see where I am and what I feel in my club.

“And today, I feel good in a club like Chelsea. I’m planning for the next seasons at Chelsea. I could have considered a different avenue for my career, it’s also good to have the choice but in the end, I’m happy with my choices and to be in Chelsea.”

Chelsea will take a trip to Old Trafford to play Manchester United for the opening game in the Premier League this season.