Rev. Sam Ikpea, Chairman, Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), says the Super Falcons need to extend their winning runs to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup scheduled to hold in France next month.

Ikpea made appeal after the triumph of the Super Falcons over their Ivorian counterparts at the just-concluded 2019 WAFU Women’s Cup tournament.

He told newsmen that the African champions were capable of shocking the world this time around.

Ikpea, who recalled how the Falcons had earlier on conquered the rest of Africa revealed that the team was improving with every competition.

“The Falcons must not be carried away by their current victories on the West African sub-region and Africa in general.

“They should have in mind that the FIFA organised Female World Cup will be parading the best continental champions across the globe.

“As a result, I plead with the team to avoid being complacent at the global tournament,’’ he said, promising that the NFSC will be on hand in their hundreds in France to cheer them to victory.

Congratulating Falcons, the current WAFU Women’s champions, who defeated Cote d’ Ivoire 5-4 on penalty kicks, the chairman said he was quite pleased with Uchenna Kanu that emerged the highest goal scorer of the tournament with 10 goals.