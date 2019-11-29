<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Osita Okeke, Chairman, Nigeria Football Supporters Club, South Africa chapter, has appealed to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to give it early notice of matches in the South African region.

Okeke told newsmen on Friday on telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa, that members of the club did not attend some matches played in the region in recent times.

“For instance, members of the supporters club did not get early information about the Enyimba FC of Aba CAF Confederation match in South Africa.

“It is the same with the Super Eagles Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Lesotho in Maseru.

“We appeal to the NFF to inform us of matches in the South African region through our national body in good time.

“We will mobilise members to the match venue and give full support to any national team or Nigerian club.

“We are always available to cheer any Nigerian team that plays in the Southern African region,’’ he told NAN.

Okeke also urged the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development to also carry them along when there was tournament or championships involving Nigeria in other games.

“Apart from football, the supporters club will mobilise and cheer our sportsmen and women participating in other events.

“We have the capacity to go to any venue and support our sportsmen and women in spite of being football supporters club,’’ he said.

The chairman commended the Super Eagles for a good beginning in the quest to qualify for the 2021 AFCON

tournament, which will be hosted by Cameroon.

Nigeria leads Group L with six points from two matches in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

“We request that the present players and officials in the Super Eagles be kept together to accomplish the task

ahead.

“We are very optimistic that if kept together, the new look Super Eagles will win AFCON 2021 tournament,’’ Okeke said.