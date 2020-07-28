



General Manager of Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan, Rasheed Balogun, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to reconstitute a leadership board for the nation’s second tier league as part of planning to reposition the NNL.

Balogun speaking with newsmen said the NFF need to as a matter of urgent attention seek means to effect a better and efficient running of the league which has been on hold even before the Covid-19 pandemic started.





“NFF are the one controlling NNL, We have a lot of problems in the NNL and the problems are so numerous and numerous in the sense one that there is no chairman and two majority of the excos appointed have graduated from NNL to NPFL while some left to another league. I don’t have interest in been a member of excos in NNL because that is not where I belong.”