



Former Nigeria international Mutiu Adepoju has stated that he wants Nigeria’s Super Eagles to be handed quality fixture for the FIFA international friendly windows of September and October when football returns at the international scene.





He made this remark after the President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick announced that the Federation have two friendly oppositions in mind against a team from South America and one from Africa.

Adepoju said apart from just filling the window is to be mindful of the quality of opposition ahead of such windows.

He added that the Federation should ensure that Nigeria takes on any of the top nations within these two continents.