



Former coach of Nigeria women national team Ismaila Mabo has urged the NFF to select coaches among ex-players of the Super Falcons who have the psychology of playing for the national team and will be passionate enough to deliver success for Nigeria.





Mabo speaking after the President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick revealed that the NFF have received a number of applications already for the job of the women national team.

He added that he believes the time has come to consider bringing in certainly an indigenous coach and preferably someone who has been there before as a player and eminently qualified now as a coach.