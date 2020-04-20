<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Nigeria Football Federation technical director Chief Kashimawo Laloko has criticized Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr for his lack of interest in the home base players.

Laloko who is regarded as one of the best football administrators in Nigeria said it is wrong for the Franco-German tactician to shut the Super Eagles door against the Nigerian professional football league players.

Laloko said the players in the domestic are good enough for the national team and asked Rohr to extend an invitation to them in the nearest future.





“The problem I have with Rohr is how many league matches does he watch that will make him condemn them?

During my days as the technical director of NFF, I insisted that the Eagles should be made up of 25 percent home-based players and the board agreed. And we had so many of them who later played for the country,” he told newsmen.

“So, how can you now be telling me there are no good players in our league again?

In the countries he has coached what and what did he win there? I do not know why people cannot do things the right way.” He concluded.