The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has ordered the immediate suspension of all Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixtures after the unfortunate death of Nasarawa United player Chineme Martins in Lafia over the weekend.

The player reportedly slumped midway into the Nigeria Professional Football League Match-day 23 clash between the Solid Miners and Kaduna United on Sunday.

Our thoughts and prayers are with @NasarawaUnited and the immediate family of their player Chineme Martins who reportedly slumped and died during a league game today in Lafia. We are saddened about this news and we pray for the repose of his soul. pic.twitter.com/HhhAkU8ssn — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) March 8, 2020

The NFF has in conjunction with the Ministry of Sports engaged the LMC and reviewed the situation. As an immediate first step, the NFF has directed that no further match be played except there is a full complement…

— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) March 9, 2020

…of the medical equipment and personnel as provided in the NFF Club Licensing Regulations. All Match Commissioners and the host FA are to ensure they inspect all the facilities including carrying out test runs before giving go-ahead for any match to be played. — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) March 9, 2020

All attempts to revive him by the medical team of both Nasarawa United FC and the visitors proved abortive.

Martins was finally rushed to the hospital where he was certified dead.

Additional probe revealed that his death might have been averted if adequate medical facilities had been available to attend to the late defender after he collapsed.