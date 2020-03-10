The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reacted to the death of Nasarawa United’s Chineme Martins, during a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture on Sunday.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has ordered the immediate suspension of all Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixtures after the unfortunate death of Nasarawa United player Chineme Martins in Lafia over the weekend.

The player reportedly slumped midway into the Nigeria Professional Football League Match-day 23 clash between the Solid Miners and Kaduna United on Sunday.

All attempts to revive him by the medical team of both Nasarawa United FC and the visitors proved abortive.

Martins was finally rushed to the hospital where he was certified dead.

Additional probe revealed that his death might have been averted if adequate medical facilities had been available to attend to the late defender after he collapsed.

