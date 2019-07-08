<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Aminu Maigari, has warned the Super Eagles not to underrate the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the quarter final clash of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt despite the odds favouring Nigeria to progress to the semi final of the competition.

Maigari who spoke to newsmen in a telephone chat said, after watching the South Africa team eliminate the host nation Egypt, any team playing them should take them seriously as they are in a mission in this tournament.

He said, statistics favoured Nigeria to win the next game but the Eagles should know that football has changed and no country should be underrated.

“You see in the past, Cameroon used to have advantage over Nigeria in football but now they find it difficult to play us because Nigeria has developed, the same thing is happening between South Africa and Nigeria. Their football has developed both male and female, Eagles must be careful not to underrate them. Super Eagles need not over celebrate the victory against Cameroon. It was luck that saw Nigeria through, we may not be lucky in the next game, so the Super Eagles must work hard,” Maigari warned.

Maigari futher stated that the head coach Gernot Rohr must pick the best players against South Africa to get the expected victory.