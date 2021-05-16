President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has informed that the, Super Eagles can qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar come 2022 if they have quality preparations..

The three time AFCON champions will host arch rivals Cameroon Indomitable Lions in an international tune-up game in Austria come June.

Amaju, a member of FIFA Committee gave an intense analysis on why the boys need grade A friendly matches ahead of the qualifiers.

According to him, “I think the option of Cameroon boils down to having a Grade A friendly. Like I have said, the Indomitable Lions are one of the biggest African football country, they’ve got quality players and they are the first in history to have gotten to quarter final stage in the world Cup and have been to World Cup more than any other country in Africa and this is World Cup qualifiers we are talking about.

“We want to play top teams in Africa so when the World Cup qualifiers gets tougher, we would be able to know if the boys can match countries like Cameroon, Ghana, Senegal, Egypt as far African countries are concerned because they are tough countries.” he said





“Don’t forget that Cameroon will be the host nation of the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) come next year. We are not actually not going into that tournament for jamboree but we have a target and by God’s grace it going to be a podium performance.” he added.

In his words, ” The boys will assemble and the team will play in Austria, these is quite expensive flying the team alongside logistics just to give these boys quality friendly matches and as well make the team to be in shape.”

” The team already know that World Cup is a tournament every player dreams to go, so with better preparation before September, we’ll be able to be in shape knowing fully well by June/July most teams will be on break and we want them to be busy.” he revealed.

“We are still looking for more Quality friendlies so that can be sure that our team is ready for Next World Cup Qualifiers come September.”