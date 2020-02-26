<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





In a move to ease the burden of tragedy that hit the family of Kazeem Tiamiyu, President of the NFF, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has paid a condolence visit to the slain footballer’s home in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Newsmen had earlier reported that the Remo Stars’ Vice-Captain and defender Tiyamiyu Kazeem was allegedly pushed to death in Sagamu, Ogun State, by a police officer.

Meanwhile, Remo Stars Football club also announced the sudden passing away of their assistant captain on Saturday through their official Twitter handle.

On Wednesday, the NFF president Mr Amaju Pinnick in the company of the President of Remo Stars Hon. Kunle Soname, Hon. Member Reps Sagamu II Constituency in Ogun State 9th Assembly, Adeniran Ademola, and Ogun FA Chairman Ganiyu Majekodunmi paid condolence visit to the family of Late Kazeem Tiyamiyu at their residence.





May his soul rest in perfect peace and may the Lord help the family to bear the irreparable loss, this is a great loss to Remo Stars Family and the entire football fraternity.