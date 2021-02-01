



Only the Reading midfielder, Ovie Ejaria, has been cleared by FIFA to represent Nigeria at the international level, according to the NFF boss, Amaju Pinnick.

Speculations recently frittered around, claiming that the world football-governing body had granted clearance to some Germany and England born youngsters to switch their allegiance to the three-time African champions.

The players include RB Leipzig forward currently on-loan at Fulham Ademola Lookman, Hertha Berlin’s defensive ace Jordan Torunarigha, Southampton’s versatile attacker Nathan Tella and Liverpool-owned Cardiff City winger Sheyi Ojo.





Others are former Liverpool man Ovie Ejaria, PSV wonderkid Noni Madueke, Fulham’s centreback Tosin Adarabioyo, and exciting young forward Ike Ugbo, who is on loan at Cercle Brugge from English giants Chelsea.

“Ovie Ejaria has been cleared by FIFA to play for us (Nigeria), that I can confirm to you, I’m not aware of the others,” Pinnick was quoted as saying.

Ejaria, born in England to Nigerian parents, has represented the Europeans at age-grade levels, winning the U-20 World Cup with the Young Lions in 2017.