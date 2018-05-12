President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has commended video entertainment company, MultiChoice, for its plan to bring LaLiga giants, Atletico Madrid to play in Nigeria.

Pinnick gave the commendation in Lagos on Thursday at a press conference announcing the visit of the team and its participation in the maiden GOtv MAX Cup, saying the invitation of the LaLiga club is further proof of MultiChoice’s contribution to Nigerian football and sports in general.

While in Nigeria, Atletico Madrid will play the Super Eagles on 22 May at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

The NFF President described MultiChoice as a top-notch organisation, which has raised sporting and broadcasting standards in the country.

“We are very excited about MultiChoice, DStv, GOtv and SuperSport. They have demonstrated high quality in terms of the quality of broadcasting and we are happy to be associated with them.

“I have had a personal relationship with them since I was the Chairman of Delta State Football Association, which was the first state football association to have its matches broadcast live. They are a top notch, five-star organisation. They have done very well for football and sport development generally,” he said.

Dignitaries in attendance at the press conference included Mr. Nduka Irabor, former Chairman, League Management Company (LMC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, incumbent LMC Chairman and NFF 2nd Vice President; ex-Super Eagles and LaLiga Ambassador in Nigeria, Mutiu Adepoju; and Javier Del Rio, LaLiga delegate in Nigeria.