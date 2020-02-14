<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, says Joseph Yobo is the right candidate to become the assistant coach of the Super Eagles.

Speaking to journalists on the choice of the Rivers state born ex-international, Pinnick insists the former Super Eagles captain is the ideal candidate for the role and added that he will use his wealth of experience to mentor the young squad.





“Yobo has good leadership spirit, I also think that he will be a very good mentor to our young players and he also has discipline with a great level of dignity,” Pinnick said.

Yobo who has no coaching experience since he retired from the game is now expected to resume his new role when Nigeria takes Sierra Leone in next month’s CAF African of Nations qualifiers.