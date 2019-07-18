<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick has been removed as Confederation of African Football (CAF) 1st vice president.

The decision was taken during the body’s Executive Committee meeting in Cairo on Thursday.

“Breaking: @PinnickAmaju has been removed as @CAF_Online 1st Vice-President. The action was taken at CAF’s ongoing exco committee meeting, taking place after the conclusion of Thursday’s congress. Details to follow. Soon.,” according to Osasu Obayiuwana who is attending the congress holding in Cairo.

Interestingly, Pinnick replaced Kwesi Nyantakyi, who resigned from the post last year amid corruption scandal that rocked the Ghana Football Association.

“Following the resignation of the first vice-president Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi and the prevailing situation in the Football Federation of Nigeria.

“The Caf president, after consulting the members of the Emergency Committee, appointed Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick as first vice president,” read CAF’s statement when Pinnick was appointed.

“This decision is immediately applicable, in accordance with article 27 para. 2 of the statutes which will be ratified by the Executive Committee in its session scheduled on the 27 and 28 of September 2018,” CAF scribe summed up.