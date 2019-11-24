<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, held talks with Queen Parks Rangers midfielder Ebere Eze on Saturday about the possibility of the player representing Nigeria.

“President of NFF, Mr. Amaju Pinnick has met with QPR midfielder Ebere Eze in London and conversation is ongoing about the possibility of Eze turning out for Nigeria,” reads a tweet on on the official Twitter handle of the NFF.

“Yesterday Eze also visited President Pinnick in the latter’s London home.

“During discussions, the player was informed of the President’s desire, which echoes that of many Nigerians to see Ebere Eze switch allegiance and start playing his international football for Nigeria.

“Talks are ongoing but the player has requested for the chance to continue to focus on his club career which is going well so far, and that further progress will be made in due course.”

Eze who has represented England at the U-20 and U-21 levels, once trained with the Super Eagles.