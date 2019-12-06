<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has criticised Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr, for publicly demanding his salary.

The football administrator denied that the Nigerian federation owes the Franco-German despite claims he is being owed salary for three months.

Rohr’s public request had led to the NFF issuing him a query.

Addressing journalists in Asaba, Pinnick said: ‘‘We don’t owe you; you cannot come out to say that we are owing you salary. We pay you, an employee, and you must respect the employer because we pay you salary religiously.

‘’If they pay you, you don’t come out to say they paid you. There are some things you don’t say.’’

Rohr has a contract with the NFF until June 2020, and can begin discussing with interested clubs or countries next month if his contract is not extended.

The former Bayern Munich defender reportedly earns approximately $50,000 every month as coach of the Super Eagles.