The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has finally opened up on the recent resignation of Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby.

According to the nation’s football governing body, Dennerby resigned because the board rejected his request to bring in more expatriate coaches for the team.

“As for Mr. Thomas Dennerby, we have received his resignation letter and of course, he has his right to resign from a job.

“We want to put it on record that no Head Coach in the history of the Super Falcons has been afforded the level and readiness of support that has been provided Mr. Dennerby by this Board.

“Perhaps, one of the reasons he left was because we did not accede to his request to bring in more expatriate coaches and an indigenous coach who does not have the required license.

“If we had agreed to his request for more expatriate coaches, that would have left our indigenous coaches presently with the team in the lurch,” the NFF tweeted.

Dennerby left his post unceremoniously after the team’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers second round fixture against Algeria last month which Nigeria won to qualify for the third round where they crashed out to Cote d’Ivoire last Monday.