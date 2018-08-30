Ahead of the Super Eagles 2019 African Cup of Nation’s qualifier against Seychelles, the first Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation and chairman of Lagos State Football Association, Barrister Seyi Akinwummi has said that he is confident that the Eagles will be victorious in match day 2 slated for Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Seychelles

Speaking with sports journalists in Abuja yesterday, Akinwummi opined that the 24-man list put together by coach Gernot Rohr will deliver, hence the team has the right attitude to work and the experience gained from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will enhance their performance.

“We have the right attitude to work and the experience from the World Cup recently will help the team. Our players now play regularly for their clubs at the beginning of the season. I do not expect anything than a victory,” he said.

He went further to reveal that despite the absence of Captain John Obi Mikel and Victor Moses in the team, the players on the list have improved in their various club sides

“Now we have players that have played at the World Cup and that kind of experience tells us many things that we do not know before, Iwobi was a bit part player with Arsenal and the new coach has included him in the squad leading to him scoring against Chelsea,” he said.

Reacting to Victor Moses’ retirement from the Super Eagles squad, the Lagos FA Chairman wants the Chelsea star to return to the team as he will be a great addition.

“I hope he changes his mind and come back, people have been speculating why he left in the first place, I do not care, I hope that the coach can convince him to comeback because he will be a great addition to the team,” he concluded

All three points in the Matchday 2 encounter are important for the Super Eagles, having lost their opener to the qualifying campaign at home to South Africa.