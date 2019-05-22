<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The 1st Vice-President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwunmi, on Tuesday in Lagos said the body did not expect the Super Eagles to win the African Cup of Nations at all cost.

Akinwunmi told newsmen that the NFF would not put pressure on the Gernot Rohr-tutored team but expect that the team should be at their best.

Newsmen report that the Eagles will begin their quest for their fourth title when the biennial event takes centre stage in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

“What we have done so far as NFF is that we have put up a programme where the footballers only have to think about football with no extraneous matters.

“So, we expect them to be at their best and do their best. They should strive to win the Cup and if they didn’t win, that does not mean that they have failed.

“They can only be termed as failures if they failed to put in their best and we can judge that with their performance. But sometimes efforts are not enough.”