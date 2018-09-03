The vice-president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Seyi Akinwunmi, has assured Super Eagles fans that the team will outclass the Seychelles in their crunch match this coming weekend.

On Saturday, September 8 the Seychelles will host Nigeria for a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The match is a must-win for the West African giants, following their 2-0 loss to South Africa in their opening Group E clash in June last year.

According to Akinwunmi, the fact that many of Gernot Rohr’s charges are enjoying regular game time at club level will give them the edge at Stade Linité in Victoria.

“We are delighted that our players are enjoying regular game minutes it will aid their fitness and put them in the right frame of mind to face any hurdle,” said the NFF official.

“This will go a long way in helping the Super Eagles win the game against Seychelles. It will afford the technical crew to have fit and active players in camp.

“I belief that we have the machinery and tools to come out victorious at Roche Caiman. We will come out unscathed in the fixture,” Akinwumi concluded.

The other Group E match will see South Africa host Libya in Durban.