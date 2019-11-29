<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed that the position of the head coach for various national teams are vacant, except for Super Eagles.

NFF Technical Department official, Bitrus Bewarang said the tenure of the former coaches had expired at the end of a specific national assignment and won’t be renewed.

“You know it is normal to appoint national team coaches because very soon the qualifiers will start for both CAF/FIFA competitions.

“Mostly all the junior national teams will be involved so we must start the process of engaging new handlers.

“I know we have not done well in the competitions we entered for this year but I assure you that very soon things will change,” Bewarang said.

Bewarang also confirmed that the position for various women’s national team are also vacant, including that of Super Sand Eagles .