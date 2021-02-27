



The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has disclosed that Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, will submit the list of players that will confront the Squirrels of Benin and Crocodile of Lesotho in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on March 22 and 30.

A close source to the Federation made this known to newsmen on Friday, where it was also revealed that the list may arrive next week.

Nigeria is top of Group L on eight points from four games while Benin is second on seven points. The clash in Benin may decide the fate of both teams as they hope to qualify for the bi-annual tournament.





The source said all hands are on deck to ensure that the best players are selected by Rohr for the encounter.

“We’re still expecting the list of players from Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr. Like you know, Nigeria will face Benin on March 22 before confronting Lesotho on March 30 in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“We don’t want to leave any stone unturned because the team must qualify for the tournament. It will be a collective effort because we don’t want to give Nigerians any excuses.

“We must invite our best players for the two games and ensure that the players are well motivated to also give out their best.”