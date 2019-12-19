<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has presented a 2020 budget of N7.5 billion to the National Assembly for the funding of its football activities next year.

In a document made available to congressmen at its 75th Annual General Assembly in Edo state, the NFF is confident its recent financial challenges would soon be forgotten with the nod of the legislators.

It recalled that the NFF failed to meet its obligations on payment of allowances and salaries of players and coaches of the various national teams in 2019; the Super Falcons and the c at the World Cup had to protest for their bonuses at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France and the FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland respectively.

Recall that in 2020, Nigeria will not be participating in the football events at the 2020 Olympics as both Nigeria U23 national Men’s team and the Super Falcons crashed out during the qualifiers.