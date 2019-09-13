<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has cleared the air as regards the return of the disgraced former national team coach Salisu Yusuf, who was banned for accepting bribe, with regards to his position in the NFF’s employment.

Salisu was banned from all Football related activities for a year, for receiving bribe prior the 2018 African Nations Championship in Morocco.

His return has raised speculations that he could return to his former posts as Chief Coach of the Super Eagles and Olympic Eagles Head Coach, the latter where Imama Amapakabo has served in recent weeks as gaffer.

The NFF have however confirmed through a top chieftain who pleaded anonymity, that, Imama Amapakabo is to retain his position while Salisu Yusuf will return to the senior national team as assistant to Gernot Rohr.

If it does pan out so, the former Rangers head coach, Imama Amapakabo, will lead the Olympic Eagles to the U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt later in the year.