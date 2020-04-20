<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles defender Sam Sodje had faulted the way the terms of the Contract of Genort Rohr was spelt out in the public.

Speaking to newsmen, the former Nigeria defender stated that contract terms should be between the coach and the management of the NFF and it shouldn’t be for the consumption of the public, he said.

“This is something that is not supposed to come out and it’s coming out and I don’t think the NFF had shown the right thing at the right time concerning the way and manner they handle the contract talks.”





“There is some information that shouldn’t come out, even I heard them on several platforms talking about some coaches vying for the position, It shouldn’t be so.

Sodje emphasized further saying that” It is wrong if they want a manager they should talk to him in the private and not coming out to shoot out the whole thing as to his contract terms”.

“I felt it’s unprofessional because we hear it too much on the airwaves a lot, which it shouldn’t have been”. He said.