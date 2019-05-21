<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) released a statement after the death of Lobi Stars coach Solomon Ogbeide.

Ogbeide passed away with suspected low blood pressure on Monday, with reports suggesting he collapsed and was unable to be revived, shortly after he complained that he was feeling unwell.

The NFF released the following statement on Twitter on Tuesday.

“The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation, its management and staff is still in shock following the sudden demise of one the brains of the game in the country, Late Coach Solomon Ogbeide.

“Our thoughts are with his family, @LobiStarsFC and the entire football family,” The NFF wrote.

Ogbeide led the Pride of Benue to the group stages of the Caf Champions League this year after helping the team win the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) title last season.

He has been with Lobi Stars since 2017 after previous stints with Sunshine Stars and the likes of Warri Wolves.