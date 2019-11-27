<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Annual General Assembly (AGA) of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) earlier scheduled for November 28 in Benin City has been postponed. It will now hold on December 17 at same venue.

No official reason was given for the shift in date, but sources at the NFF retreat in Benin City the Edo State capital told newsmen that the change was necessitated by the need for the football ruling body to tidy up things before the AGA.

“We had very fruitful deliberations in Benin City and we arrived at some far reaching decisions that will be further deliberated during the AGA next month. We’ll be back to finalize things and formally begin the new season,” our source devulged.

“The minister of youth and sports, Sunday Dare has been invited to grace the occasion and he has accepted to be our guest of honour while the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki is our chief host.”