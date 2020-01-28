<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Coaches for the various national team will be announced in February, this is according to the General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.

The scribe of the Nigerian football governing body also made it that the appointments of coaching crew will be done on merit and the new coaches must possess the qualifications for the positions.

Dr. Sanusi also stated that only the Super Eagles job is not open as the current coach Gernot Rohr moves closer to agreeing on a new term with the Federation.





“The consultants saddled with the responsibility of recruiting and recommending are expected to turn in the chosen coaches for the Super Falcons, U-23 Eagles, Flying Eagles, Falconets, Flamingos, Golden Eaglets and Future Eagles for the NFF executive to approve and announce the appointments,” Sanusi said.

“We expect them to do a thorough job and recruit the best coaches among those who applied. I can assure Nigerians that the NFF will employ the best coaches for our national teams soon.” He said.

It would be recalled that the Federation decided not to renew the contract of the previous coaches following their dismal performances at the major competition last year.