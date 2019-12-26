<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Determined to make the Super Falcons a stronger team that will once again return to the winning ways, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to announce the substantive head coach of the senior national women’s football team.

Newsmen report that another European coach will lead the reigning African Women’s Cup of Nation (AWCON) champions to ensure that the team continues in the foundation already laid by the erstwhile Swedish coach, Thomas Dennerby, who quit the job earlier this year.

According to sources very close to NFF hierarchy the application for the vacant post will open after Christmas celebration although many indigenous coaches have thrown their hats in the ring to try their luck.

The Super Falcons have been without a coach since September when Dennerby left the team midstream claiming irreconcilable differences between him and his employers inspite of the efforts of Nigeria’s Sports minister, Sunday Dare, to persuaded the former Sweden gaffer to return to his duty post.

Caretaker coach Christopher Danjuma could not lead the team to cross the Cote d’Ivoire huddle as Nigeria was eliminated in the 3rd round by the Ivoriens on October 7, 2019.