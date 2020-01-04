<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has sent a warning to Federal Government about Super Eagles could boycott the 2022 World Cup qualifiers over unpaid bonuses and allowances.

Amaju Pinnick has sounded out this warning by addressing it after writing a letter to minister sports Sunday Dare asking for the balance money from the Federal Government intervention funds.

The FGN approved a billion Naira to cover the Super Eagles 2019 AFCON campaign, the 2019 Women’s World Cup as well as the U20 FIFA World Cup but only 700 million Naira was released to Nigeria Football Federation.

Pinnick claimed in his letter that the various national teams led by the Super Eagles could now shun 2020 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaigns as they are owed various amounts.

However, the NFF boss was silent about the various incomes the federation received last year included over 3 billion Naira from sponsorships, $2 million from CAF for the Super Eagles finishing third at the AFCON as well as $1 million from FIFA for the Super Falcons advancing to the Round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup in France.

He also said the NFF are heavily indebted to hotels and travel agents because of the non-release of these monies.

Nigeria will begin their quest for a place at the 2022 World Cup in March after the draw on January 21.