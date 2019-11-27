The Nigerian Football Federation has seconded former CHAN Eagles handler Salisu Yusuf to Rangers International to help the Enugu side ahead of their Confederation Cup tie.
Yusuf will arrive in Enugu today to begin his coaching support to Enugu Rangers ahead of their CAFCC group stage fixture against Pyramids of Egypt on Sunday.
