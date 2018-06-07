The General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Sanusi Mohammed, said he is optimistic that the Super Eagles will respond well at the 2108 World Cup in Russia despite back-to-back loss to England and Czech Republic, 2 – 1 and 0 – 1 respectively.

The season administrator made this known while speaking to the pressmen at the glass-house in Abuja immediately after the 0 – 1 loss to Czech Republic Wednesday.

“The NFF have done their part in preparing the team for the World Cup, it is now left for the them to reciprocate the gesture by getting results in Russia. Nigerians should believe that the team will deliver in Russia.”

Sanusi went further to say the NFF is not worried by the defeats suffered in friendly games.

“We are not worried by these defeats suffered in friendly games. These are friendly games and they are meant to try new tactics and blend the team, the results don’t really matter because I know our boys were not at their best. There is no cause for alarm; the Super Eagles will bounce back. He said

“You know the boys are not giving their best because they don’t want to sustain injury before the start of the World Cup. They are playing safe and I am sure they will go full blast when they face Croatia next week,” he concluded.

Nigeria has lost 3 out of 6 friendly games played thus far.